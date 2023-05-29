Memorial Day forecast and tracking the Valley's next chance for rain

Memorial Day Monday could hardly bring us a better forecast. As we take time to remember those who sacrificed for our freedoms, conditions will be mild and pleasant for this time of year.
High temperatures will sit in the upper 70s today with a breeze and a mix of clouds and sun overhead. We'll stay partly cloudy overnight tonight with lows reaching to the 60 mark.
Tuesday brings high temperatures much closer to seasonal average, sitting in the mid-80s. We'll be partly cloudy for most of the day but by late afternoon/early evening some isolated showers and storms will make their way into some of our eastern counties. They will be short-lived and we should be all be dry by dinnertime.
Wednesday- Friday also feature midday chances for rain and storms with the best chance for heavy rain falling on Friday afternoon. Highs each day will sit in the mid and upper 80s.
The weekend and start of the next work-week will be dry and mostly sunny with highs again making it to the upper 80s.
MEMORIAL DAY: Mix of clouds and sun, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: NNE 5 MPH.