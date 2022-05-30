 Skip to main content
Memorial Day events across North Alabama

There are multiple ways you can pay your respects and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice this Memorial Day.

In Huntsville, there will be a Memorial Day Service at 9:00 a.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery.

Tut Fann Veteran Home in Huntsville will host their own service at 10:00 a.m.

The Veterans Coalition will host a service at the Veterans Memorial on Monroe St. at 10:00 a.m.

There is another event at the Veterans Memorial in Madison at 11:00 a.m.

These events serve to honor those who gave their lives for the freedom of the nation.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

