Memorial Day ceremony at Madison Veterans Memorial Park

Memorial Day is a day to honor those that paid the ultimate sacrifice. Fighting for the freedom of millions of Americans across the country.
There were many Memorial day Events in North Alabama, one of which was in Madison at the Veterans Memorial Park.
The ceremony began at 11:00 am and lasted about an hour.
Many veterans were present, as were Madison Mayor Paul Finely and many others
The ceremony was all about honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
At the ceremony, the Bob Jones Air Force JROTC was there. They presented the colors and raised the colors.
The Madison Community Band played a patriot medley that included America the Beautiful.
Veterans came up to the podium and spoke about their experiences while serving this country.
It was a solid turnout for those who attended
Thomas Whitten, whose family members have served in the U.S. Army shares his experience at the ceremony.
"Somber, but at the same time joyful to know that so many people were willing to give their life for this country. For us to honor them on a day like this, it means a lot to me personally because that was also my father, but my grandparents as well and many other people in my family," said Whitten.