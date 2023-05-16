Memorial ceremony for fallen Limestone County officers, state trooper held during National Police Week

It's National Police Week and officers who made the ultimate sacrifice are being honored across North Alabama this week.
A public memorial ceremony was held on the courthouse lawn in Limestone County on Tuesday.
9 men were honored for their sacrifice during the ceremony.
They all died in the line of duty.
End of Watch dating as far back as 1918.
"It's not a long list for our county, but it is too long," Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said. You hope that list doesn't get any longer."
The officers and state trooper served on the Athens Police Department, Limestone County Sheriff's Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Their deaths range from fatal wrecks to being shot and killed.
"Thank everybody who paid the ultimate sacrifice and all law enforcement that protects our way of life," Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said. "Thank you everybody."
The service was open to the public where some community members did attend, including family of some of the fallen officers.
"We should always honor," Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said. "We should always be here and I hope and pray that each and every one of you have a remembrance in your heart for what this day means and especially for these loved ones that have lost their lives during the line of duty. So God Bless each and everyone of you. Thank you, please stay safe."
Sheriff McLaughlin offered a big thank you to everyone in Athens and Limestone County.
He said law enforcement feels the constant support from people in the community.