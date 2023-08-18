Membership center for BJ's Wholesale Club opens in Madison

A membership center for a new membership-only warehouse store will be open for business this weekend in Madison.
BJ’s Wholesale Club membership center, located at 8760 Madison Blvd., opens Friday at 9 a.m.
This center will allow shoppers to get ready for the grand opening of the 39-year-old company’s first Alabama store later this year.
According to BJ’s Wholesale Club, local shoppers interested in joining BJ's can go to the membership center to sign up for BJ's founding member special offer. BJ’s says, through Nov. 9, those interested in joining the club can sign up for The Club Card Membership for one year at only $55, with a $40 welcome reward plus $40 in coupons.
BJ’s says The Club+ Card Membership is also available to local shoppers for $110 for one year, with an $80 welcome reward and $40 in coupons. With The Club+ Card Membership, shoppers will receive five cents off per gallon at BJ’s Gas and earn two percent back in rewards on most BJ’s purchases.
As for some more information on the store itself, BJ’s says the very first club in the state of Alabama will open later this year at 165 Graphics Drive in Madison and will feature a wide assortment of fresh foods and produce, a full-service deli, seasonal items, home décor, electronics, apparel, and other everyday essentials.
BJ’s says there are many benefits as members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices daily, choose from an array of convenient shopping options such as ship-to-home and curbside pickup, enjoy low fuel prices with an on-site BJ’s Gas location, and more. BJ’s says they are even partnering with the Food Bank of North Alabama, where they will donate unsold produce, meat, dairy and more once the club is open to the food bank every week to support the community.
If you are interested in becoming a BJ’s member, you can now go to the new membership center in Madison or click HERE for more information.
Operating hours for the the new membership center are below:
- Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
