Mega Millions reaches $790 million

It’s the chance of a lifetime.
People across the country are playing the mega millions lottery, hoping to win $790 million.
It's the nation's fourth largest jackpot.
However - due to Alabama's constitution banning lottery and gambling , residents here have to travel across state lines to participate.
"I just came in town. I’m originally from Huntsville," said Marcus Goode, who traveled to play the numbers.
Goode couldn’t resist making his way to Ardmore Tennessee, not wanting to pass up on the chance to possibly win $790 million.
"It’s entertainment you know? As long as you’re playing responsible," he said.
Goode says he feels Alabama is still stuck in the past when it comes to lotteries.
"I love my state man, but with some things we should really be able to come together on and progress," he said.
In Goode’s mind, lotteries provide benefits that all states could enjoy.
"The lottery is a good resource for schools, roads, that type of thing," said Goode.
But for now people in Alabama have to cross the state line to play.
G&S liquor and wines is one location in Ardmore that has seen quite a few Alabama residents stop by.
"Us being on the Tennessee line, we got people living in Alabama and Tennessee. Ardmore is two states and four counties, so you’re going to have a whole lot of people from Alabama coming in and a lot of people complaining about it not being in Alabama. It needs to be, to be honest with you," said Ridge Patterson, who works at G&S Liquor and Wines.
Patterson says as the jackpot continues to rise, at times so does business at the store.
"It’s been crazy. Especially with mega millions at 790 million right now. It gets busy because a lot of people that don’t usually play, they see that number and say 'we’ll I better come and get my numbers' cause of the what if factor," said Patterson.
Both Patterson and Goode say share what they would do if they won the lottery.
"I know everybody in my family would be set for sure. I like to fish a lot, so probably the big house on the river would be perfect for me," said Patterson.
"I would love to give back to my community, our youth. Obviously, I would take care of my family," said Goode.
The next drawing is on Tuesday.