 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.28 billion

  • Updated
  • 0
Mega Millions logo

The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing has grown again.

It’s now $1.28 billion, with a cash pay-out of $747.2 million, officials announced.

This is the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. The current record jackpot for Mega Millions is $1.537 billion, won on Oct. 23, 2018, in South Carolina.

Watch WAAY 31 News at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. for reports from Tennessee as residents there and from Alabama flock to buy tickets for their chance to win.

And don’t miss WAAY 31 News at 10 p.m. to find out the winning numbers!

Watch on TV and online HERE

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you