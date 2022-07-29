Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.28 billion

The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing has grown again.
It’s now $1.28 billion, with a cash pay-out of $747.2 million, officials announced.
This is the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. The current record jackpot for Mega Millions is $1.537 billion, won on Oct. 23, 2018, in South Carolina.
