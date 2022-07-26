Mega Millions jackpot reaches $830 million ahead of Tuesday drawing

There's a rush over state lines as the Mega Millions jackpot reaches $830 million.
It's the third-highest Mega Millions jackpot to date.
"Driving up here is not problem," said Robert Walker, a resident of Alabama.
Walker said he doesn't mind the trek but believes Alabama should have a lottery by now.
"I've been wishing for that since probably in the '90s when Georgia picked it up and I moved from there to here," said Walker.
If Walker wins, he said he already knows where some of the winnings would go.
"My wife said if we ever do, 10% of it will go to the church, so this would definitely help all the way around," said Walker.
Other said they're hoping to pay some debt before making a big purchase.
"Then, I'd probably try to invest in some land," said David Shaneyfelt, a resident of Decatur. "I'd like to win it!"
You have until 9:45 p.m. to buy a lottery ticket for Tuesday night's drawing. If no one wins, the jackpot will rise even higher for Friday night's drawing.
Winning ticket sold in Ardmore
Those planning to get their ticket at TNT Beer Tobacco and Lottery store in Ardmore have until 9 p.m.
That convenience store sold a winning Tennessee Cash ticket worth $520,000 ahead of the game's July 22 drawing.
Who the winner is remains unknown, as the prize hasn't been claimed yet, according to the Tennessee Lottery's official website.