Mega Millions jackpot at $910 million for Friday night’s drawing

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For both Heat Advisories, heat index values in the
105-108 degree range are expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman counties. In Tennessee,
Moore and Lincoln counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from Noon today to 7 PM CDT
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from Noon to 7 PM
CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The current Mega Millions jackpot of $910 million would have a lump-sum value of $464.2 million.

 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

(CNN) — The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $910 million for Friday night’s drawing, which would be the fifth-largest jackpot in the game’s history if one person matches all six numbers.

The prize would be $464.2 million if the winner chooses the lump-sum payout option.

No tickets matched all six numbers in the last drawing on Tuesday, according to the Mega Millions website.

Friday’s drawing, scheduled for 11 p.m. ET, will be the 29th since the jackpot was last won in New York on April 18.

If there’s a grand prize winner Friday, it would be the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, behind a ticket sold in Michigan that won $1.05 billion in 2021, according to Mega Millions.

The top Mega Millions jackpot to date was a record $1.537 billion prize won in South Carolina in 2018. It’s followed by a $1.348 billion ticket that was sold in Maine in January, and a $1.337 billion prize a year ago this month.

The Mega Millions drawing for the massive prize comes about a week after a Powerball ticket sold at a convenience store in Los Angeles matched all numbers to win a $1.08 billion prize – the third-largest Powerball jackpot.

