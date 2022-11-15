Meetings scheduled to discuss possible changes to Huntsville bus routes

The City of Huntsville wants to hear from you about potential changes to city bus routes.
Meetings are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday of this week to discuss the changes.
Preliminary changes involve adding Sunday service to all routes and extending service later into the night.
There is also talks of adding more routes and stops. City leaders want to hear from the public before setting anything in stone.
"We do have resources available we just have to get everything into place," Huntsville Parking & Public Transportation Director Quisha Bryant said. "Right now, we only have as many drivers as we need for the routes that we have. So, if we add routes we would have to look to hire additional drivers or possibly convert part-time positions to full-time so that we could accommodate those routes."
Meetings are scheduled for:
- Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Downtown Library (2nd floor meeting room), 915 Monroe St. SW, 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Huntsville Transit Station, 500 Church St. NW, 6:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. & 12:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the North Huntsville Library, 3011 Sparkman Dr. NW, 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
A final report of changes is expected to be released in January of 2023.
For more information on the city's plans and timeline, click HERE.