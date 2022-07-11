Meeting held in Hazel Green to discuss impact of medical marijuana in Alabama

On Monday a meeting was held in Hazel Green to discuss the impact of medical marijuana in Alabama.
It was held at Alabama A&M's Winfred Thomas Research Station.
The meeting lasted about two hours.
People who attended say education is key.
It’s unclear when medical marijuana will be available in Alabama, but industry experts and community advocates say it'll be life changing for the people of Alabama.
"This is where it's all at right here," Sahara Wellness Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Las Vegas, Nevada Owner Dr. Brenda Gunsallus said. "A lot of young people right now are going through anxiety. How do we deal with that? A lot of elderly people have chronic pain. How do we deal with that? Everybody has been putting them on medicine where cannabis can be used to make sure they are distressed."
Governor Kay Ivey signed medical marijuana legislation into law in May, legalizing it in the state.
Right now the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is working to help make that a reality for registered qualified patients.
Some of what was discussed in the meeting include who has the authority to prescribe cannabis, will it be tested and who could benefit from it.
"There were a lot of questions that were asked about myths and things people have been told for so long and we were really here to dispel those myths with facts," CEO of LeBleu Fields Business Solutions Aretha Dix said.
Dix, who also organized the event, says the goal is to have another meeting like it in the future.
Representative Juandalynn Givan also attended the meeting virtually saying another key component to all of this is decriminalizing marijuana.