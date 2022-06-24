Meet WAAY 31 StormTracker 31, Powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet

StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet spent another night out and about in north Alabama at Friday After Five event in Downtown Athens. The StormTracker and our team of Meteorologists have been all across north Alabama and southern Tennessee to familiarize themselves with local communities, meet new friendly faces, and share more about the WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network. Each of the three radars can be seen on the back of StormTracker 31 or live and in-person in Guntersville, Decatur, and Muscle Shoals.