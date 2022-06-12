Meet WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello

Grace Anello made her debut on WAAY 31 News at 5 on Saturday.
On Sunday she was out in the community.
Anello went to an event benefiting the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tennessee Valley non-profit organization.
There was free food, games, music and a lot of fun for local families!
All of the money raised will be donated to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tennessee Valley organization.
Their mission is to help youth achieve their full potential.
Anello says she really enjoyed being there and meeting new faces!
