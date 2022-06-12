 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 109 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 6 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Meet WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello

  • Updated
  • 0

Grace Anello made her debut on WAAY 31 News at 5 on Saturday.

On Sunday she was out in the community with the WAAY 31 StormTracker, Powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet.

Anello went to an event benefiting the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tennessee Valley non-profit organization.

There was free food, games, music and a lot of fun for local families!

All of the money raised will be donated to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tennessee Valley organization.

Their mission is to help youth achieve their full potential.

Anello says she really enjoyed being there and meeting new faces!

You can watch some of the highlights above. 

Learn more about Anello here.

