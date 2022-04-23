Meet the candidates event held in Huntsville

Alabama's primary is about a month away.
The Madison County Republican party hosted an event giving people in the community a chance to meet some of the candidates.
The Rocket City Welcome event was at Ditto Landing where a lot of people came out.
There was a car show, food trucks and live entertainment. But the goal was to give people the opportunity to meet some of the republican candidates and elected officials.
"I've never had such fear for the future of our nation," said Mo Brooks, who's running for senate.
Congressman Mo Brooks says the country must continue to fight to keep America's first values at the forefront and it starts with the vote.
"We have to have honest and accurate elections. So we need to restore the perception and the reality of us having honest and accurate election systems," he said.
He says he promises to continue pursuing a solution to the challenges he's seen, but he can't do it alone.
"What is required is for the American people to send like-minded people to congress so that we have a majority of the votes in house, we have a majority of the votes in the senate and we have a president that believes in border security, honest and accurate elections, financial responsibilities and we don't go bankrupt," said Brooks.
Christian Horn was also at the event, he is running for secretary of state.
"My mother couldn't vote, my grandfather couldn't vote when they went to world war II. I want to make certain that their vote always counts. I want to protect the integrity of the vote and make certain that people can have an opportunity to cast a vote for someone for the very first time who's trying to make history," said Horn.
For Lindy Blanchard, who is running for Governor, she's looking to improve Alabama's education.
"The people of Alabama want better for their children and for the future and I'm all in on education. I'm all in on ripping the rug out of common core," said Blanchard.
She, like other candidates say the future is now.
"The people of Alabama want to move forward. We're thankful that Ivey steadied the ship, but it's time to move this state forward," said Blanchard.