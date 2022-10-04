Meet Hulix! The Sheffield Police Department's newest K-9

The Sheffield Police Department has a new K-9 and his name is Hulix.
Hulix is a year and eight months old.
He has big paws to fill, following Wiske's retirement.
Wiske retired after her handler Sgt. Nick Risner was killed in the line of duty last year.
All the way from Croatia, Hulix is the newest member of the Sheffield Police Department.
WAAY 31 spoke to his handler Officer William Vasguez on Tuesday.
"Day one they gave me Hulix, I couldn't be happier with his demeanor and his temperament," Officer William Vasguez said.
There hasn't been a K-9 in the department since Wiske retired.
It's a role Officer Vasguez says he doesn't take lightly.
So far his partner isn't either, already hard at work protecting the community.
"I think it's a very important role, especially to do our job effectively," Officer Vasguez said. "It's kind of humbling to be in that same position."
Hulix has completed ten weeks of training and has certainly passed the sniff test.
"He's certified to detect on cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, heroin, LDS, PCP, fentanyl and marijuana," Officer Vasguez said. "So anything that has to do with detecting drugs, whether on a search warrant or traffic stop. I will run him around that, see if he can find it. Other than that felony apprehension and tracking."
Although Hulix is officially certified, Officer Vasguez says his training never stops.
"Training I'll try to do at least eight hours once a week," Officer Vasguez said. "Him being so young he has to re-associate and keep that practice up because if he doesn't he'll eventually just turn into a house pet in the back of a car."
Officer Vasguez says Hulix has already been working with the Lauderdale and Colbert County Drug Task Force.
Meanwhile, Wiske is living with Sgt. Risner's family in her retirement.
We're told she's doing well.