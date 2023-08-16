Meet Barkley! The viral bulldog out of Harvest spreading positivity on social media

A local dog is viral on social media, known for spreading positivity in various ways!
1-year-old Barkley the bulldog lives in Harvest with his owners.
What started with a few funny videos has grown to a following of thousands of people, some well beyond North Alabama.
"He's my emotional support and I wanted to share him with the world," Tabitha Moore said.
Moore describes Barkley as sassy, but loving and very friendly too.
Moore says she posts anything on social media with Barkley she believes will spread a little joy.
"I left a full-time job in the healthcare field," Moore said. "I saw the impact that he made on some of the clients in their homes. I would bring him when he was small and I just saw that positive effect that he gave them."
It was for this reason Moore says she decided to start making videos when Barkley was just a puppy.
"People would inbox me and just tell me about how my videos would help them through illnesses, addictions, loss," Moore said.
That was enough to keep Moore going.
Barkley the bulldog now has 56 thousand followers on TikTok and 144 thousand on Facebook.
Moore says she wants people to never forget that kindness goes a long way.
So she says if her videos can make someone smile, laugh, or bring joy to anyone then it's all worth it.
