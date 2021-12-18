Meet and greet brings professional baseball players to Huntsville

A meet and greet fundraiser brought five professional baseball players to a Huntsville State Farm agency on Saturday.
Beau Brooks invited baseball fans to his office as he hosted Atlanta Braves’ pitchers Will Smith and Kyle Wright, Chicago White Sox pitcher Craig Kimbrel and minor leaguers Graham Ashcraft and Brewer Hicklen.
Brooks organized the meet and greet and silent auction to help raise money for Kids to Love and the Generosity Foundation.
All of the athletes, Will Smith aside, are from North Alabama and said they’re always up for giving back to the community and helping out their friend Beau.
“Anytime I have an opportunity to help a friend out and do something that helps the city, I’m gonna be a part of it,” Kimbrel said. “I think all of us in here, we’re here for our buddy Beau. He’s been a good friend to us over the years so anytime he sets up an opportunity to give back to the city, we’re gonna be here.”