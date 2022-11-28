 Skip to main content
Medical marijuana ordinance approved in Athens, amended in Decatur

Medical marijuana in Decatur

Decatur City Council will hold another vote on medical marijuana Dec. 6.

Medical marijuana dispensaries are one step closer to opening for operations in Athens and Decatur. 

Both cities held council votes about the matter Monday evening.

In Athens, an ordinance approving dispensary operations in the city passed with four "yea" votes. Council President Chris Seibert abstained from the vote.

In Decatur, council members voted to approve replacing the proposed ordinance with an amended version that reduces the required minimum distance between dispensaries and residential areas. The amended version will be up for a vote during the council's Dec. 6 meeting. 

