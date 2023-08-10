Medical marijuana licenses handed out in Alabama after controversy

After months of controversy, 24 companies throughout the Yellowhammer State received medical marijuana licenses.
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission had awarded licenses to 21 companies in early June, but days after doing so, they paused the process due to finding inconsistencies in their scoring.
Amid facing multiple lawsuits, the Chairman of the commission, Dr. Steven Stokes, resigned earlier this month.
The commission's first order of business Thursday was electing Rex Vaughn as the new chairman, followed by voiding the prior licenses they handed out.
Representatives from the University of South Alabama and KPMG commented on the past errors they had found, which included double scores and typing errors.
These following companies were then awarded licenses.
Integrated Facility License:
- Insa Alabama, LLC
- Flowerwood Medical Cannabis, LLC
- Southeast Cannabis Company, LLC
- Sustainable Alabama, LLC
- TheraTrue Alabama, LLC
Cultivator License:
- Gulf Shore Remedies, LLC
- Pure by Sirmon Farms, LLC
- Blackberry Farms, LLC
- Twisted Herb Cultivation, LLC
- I AM FARMS
- Greenway Botanicals, LLC
- CRC of Alabama, LLC
Processor License:
- Enchanted Green, LLC
- 1819 Labs, LLC
- Organic Harvest Lab, LLC
- Jasper Development Group, Inc.
Dispensary License:
- Yellowhammer Medical Dispensaries, LLC
- CCS of Alabama, LLC
- RJK Holdings AL, LLC
- Statewide Property Holdings AL, LLC
Secure Transport License:
- Tyler Van Lines, LLC
- International Communication, LLC
- XLCR, Inc.
State Testing Laboratory License:
- Certrus Laboratories
The commission said they plan to re-open the application process in the future to allow more companies to get licenses.