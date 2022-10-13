Medical marijuana dispensaries could soon be in Huntsville

Huntsville City Council is taking the first step in bringing medical marijuana to the Rocket City. During Thursday night's council meeting, they introduced an ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries within city limits.
As they move towards bringing medical marijuana to Huntsville, the administration wants to emphasize it does not change their view on recreational marijuana.
"The state of Alabama and the administration has absolutely no interest in recreational marijuana, we strictly are interested in medical cannabis," said Henry Thornton, the external relations officer for the city of Huntsville.
He said the city is pursuing this option because of the benefits medical marijuana could provide to citizens in Huntsville.
"Veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, senior citizens, cancer patients near the end of life, people with autism, have all seen a lot of benefits from using medical cannabis and Huntsville has significant populations of all those individuals," said Thornton.
However, there are a lot of rules to lay out before any medical marijuana dispensary could open. Most of the rules are strictly spelled out from the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.
"They have to be, this is very important, 1,000 feet away from any school, daycare or childcare facility," explained Thornton.
Plus, the products sold won't look like traditional marijuana buds. The products will look like medicine, as the sole purpose of medical marijuana is to treat patients.
"I did have the privilege of practicing as a licensed health care provider in Colorado and did get to see the benefit that medical cannabis regulated was able to provide for those patients," said one registered nurse during the public comment section of the meeting.
Even though it's now legal, there could still be some hoops for patients to jump through.
Council president John Meredith asked, "Are there safeguards to protect their employment relationships?"
Thornton explained, "There are not... Even if you have one of these conditions, getting a medical cannabis card does not allow you to get around whatever your employers drug program is."
The council also had questions regarding legal issues of who is liable if multiple people are found with medical cannabis, but only one person has a valid cannabis card. The city administration is working on getting answers to all of the councilors questions ahead of the final vote to adopt the ordinance on October 27th.
If the council votes to allow medical marijuana dispensaries, they will join 20 other municipalities throughout the state that have already approved this ordinance.