Media mogul Byron Allen, owner of WAAY 31, to appear on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ today

Comedian, producer, media mogul, and philanthropist Byron Allen, founder of WAAY 31 owner Allen Media Broadcasting, is appearing on “CBS Sunday Morning” today.
The shows airs at 8 a.m. on CBS.
Allen will talk about being a role model to Black entrepreneurs and using one’s platform to push for greater diversity in the business world, according to The Grio.
Allen’s media empire includes The Weather Channel, three dozen television stations, 12 cable networks, six streaming platforms and various distribution companies.
He recently revealed intentions to buy the NFL’s Denver Broncos.
