McEntire House to be transformed into boutique hotel

A historic home in Decatur is getting some major upgrades.
The McEntire House, now under the ownership of Decatur native Libby Sims Patrick, will be transformed into a boutique hotel. The historic home was one of four homes that survived the burning of Decatur in the Civil War.
The city said Patrick wants to keep the home as is, so it doesn't lose any of its Southern charm.
The home itself will serve as hotel check-in and a museum.
Behind the home is where major renovations will take place. There will be 58 rooms, a large event space, a wellness center/spa, café and rooftop bar.
Kelly Thomas, director of the Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority, said the boutique hotel will be unlike anything North Alabama has to offer.
"We're expecting tourists from all around to come and visit this place, just to stay or even visit the restaurant and house itself," said Thomas.
Right now, the home is still a private residence. The plan is to have the boutique hotel completed by 2024.