McDonald’s Shamrock Shake returns this month, will raise green for Alabama charity

If you need an excuse to head to McDonald’s for a Shamrock Shake this year, “I’m doing it for the kids” is a hard one to beat.
McDonald’s announced that the popular St. Patrick’s Day-themed shake will return to stores on Feb. 21.
And every time someone buys either the original shake or the OREO Shamrock McFlurry, 25 cents will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama.
“The donation will help RMHCA continue to serve families of children receiving lifesaving and life changing treatments in regional hospitals,” according to a news release.
“Through its global network of over 275 Chapters in more than 65 countries and regions, and its three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House, the Ronald McDonald Family Room and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, RMHC helps families with ill or injured children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide. RMHC programs not only provide access to quality health care, they enable family-centered care ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their children’s care.”
“Through generous donations like these, families staying at our house are provided support, and hope,” Katherine Estes Billmeier, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama, said in the release.
“Having a child in the hospital is one of the hardest things you can imagine, and people are able to make a difference in the lives of these families through a simple purchase.”
McDonald’s also is sharing the official color code of the Shamrock Shake this year. The hex code is #cbf2ac.