McCoy no longer a Huntsville police officer; additional charges possible as investigation continues

Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray said an off-duty officer accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend on Jan. 7 was fired from the department Monday.
McMurray said other officers who responded to the report of a possible suicide at Weston Ranch Apartments on Friday morning quickly realized their coworker, David McCoy, might have more to do it with the situation than he initially claimed. Within an hour, he was identified as a person of interest, placed on paid administrative leave and relieved of all Huntsville Police Department-issued equipment, McMurray said.
That evening, McCoy was arrested. Huntsville city policy states McCoy must remain paid until a disciplinary hearing is held, but McMurray said he placed him on unpaid leave Monday before being fired from the department entirely.
McCoy remains in the Madison County Jail without bond as of Thursday, charged with capital murder. State investigators said Thursday that it’s possible McCoy will face additional charges as their investigation continues.
Meanwhile, McMurray stressed how deeply saddened and shocked they were to learn of the murder and one of their officers being responsible. Family and friends of the victim, Courtney Spraggins, told WAAY 31 she was excited to be moving to Alabama so she could be closer to her children and McCoy, a man she had been in a relationship with for two years.
It’s “heartbreaking,” McMurray said. “Heartbreaking for what that family is going through right now.”
During a press conference Thursday, he extended the department’s condolences and stressed that the actions of one do not represent the whole.
“This does not represent our police officers or our community of Huntsville,” he said. “Our commitment to you is for full accountability and that justice will be served.”
McCoy had been with the Huntsville police force for about two and a half years before the murder. McMurray said they plan to review McCoy’s time with the force and his journey through the hiring process as part of their work to continue improving the screening process for future officers.
In the meantime, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate Spraggins’ murder and McCoy’s alleged role in it. Capt. Jason Peek said the plan is to turn over their findings to the Madison County district attorney’s office for prosecution.
