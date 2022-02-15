Mazda Toyota, partners hiring for up to 2,000 jobs in Huntsville on Saturday

About 2,000 jobs will be up for grabs during a Saturday job fair featuring Mazda Toyota Manufacturing and its partners.
The event is 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Huntsville Marriott at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, 5 Tranquility Base, Huntsville.
The jobs are at Mazda Toyota and the suppliers and service-providers who help build the all-new Toyota Corolla Cross and the all-new Mazda CX-50.
Currently, there are about 1,200 positions available at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, and about 800 positions among partner companies. There are positions available for all skill levels, including those with no manufacturing experience, according to Mazda Toyota.
Wages, benefits, and shift offerings will vary by company.
Mazda Toyota recently increased its starting hourly wages to $18.35 an hour and top rates to $25 an hour for production team members. For skilled team members, starting wages rose to $25.64 an hour and top wages to $36 an hour.
