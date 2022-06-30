Mazda Toyota Manufacturing celebrates its progress with community partners

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is not hitting the breaks on production any time soon.
On Thursday, the plant celebrated just how far they've come as they inch closer to one year in production.
There's no signs of slowing down, Senior Vice President Janette Hostettler said. The manufacturing plant is already in trials for a hybrid version of the Toyota Corolla Cross.
The "Community Appreciation Event" was a day to celebrate the trials and triumphs over the last four years.
"As I like to say, the best is yet to come," said Gov. Kay Ivey.
The plant is one-of-a-kind and only found in North Alabama.
"We have a car plant that is like no other in the world, producing the finest automobiles," said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.
In just one year, two models have been assembled: the Toyota Corolla Cross and the Mazda CX-50.
None of it has come easy. When the plant came to fruition four years ago, it was go time. That is, until a global pandemic caused a minor speed bump.
"All the work was worth it, all that happened over those four years," said Battle. "There were some ups, there were some downs and there was some turn-arounds out of the whole thing."
With production now moving full speed ahead, there's much more to come.
"We got a lot going on," said Hostettler. "We're launching both of your vehicles right now, we have second shift that's starting, we want to make more of these great quality-safe vehicles, then after that, who knows?"
Thursday wasn't just a celebration for the company, but also for its community partners. A total of $180,000 in grants were given to nonprofits all across North Alabama.
"These projects that were funded today were aligned with the mission of economic development, education and, really, to improve quality of life," said Melissa Thompson, CEO of Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville.
Once in full production, the facility is aiming to produce 300,000 SUVs per year. The plant has over 3,200 employees, with the goal of adding 800 more this year.