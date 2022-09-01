Mayor declares September as Huntsville Music Month

Huntsville is singing along to local artists all September, as mayor Tommy Battle announced the start of Huntsville Music Month!
It's the official celebration of the city's music scene. The purpose is to build excitement around the growing music culture.
Mayor Battle hopes one day Huntsville will be in the same conversation as music cities like Nashville and Austin. Huntsville Music Month is kicking off that conversation, with goals of making Huntsville the most music-friendly city in the state.
"Our efforts to turn Huntsville into Alabama's music launchpad is creating new opportunities not just for artists, but also for those who support our music industry and our music economy," said Mayor Battle.
With more than 100 events this month, there are plenty of opportunities to support local artists and help boost the music scene in Huntsville. Find a full list of this month's events here.