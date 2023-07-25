'May God have mercy on you...:' Impact statements delivered in sentencing for Mason Sisk

Impact statements were heard Tuesday for the eventual sentencing of convicted murderer Mason Sisk.
Judge Chad Wise heard impact statements from law enforcement, family and friends that will help in making his decision in the sentencing.
One of the investigators from the scene, Kristin King, told Sisk, "May God have mercy on you, because I hope the court shows you none."
In an April retrial, a Limestone County jury found Sisk guilty of murdering his 38-year-old father, John Wayne Sisk; 35-year-old stepmother, Mary Sisk; 6-year-old brother, Grayson; 4-year-old sister Aurora, also known as "Rorrie"; and 6-month-old brother, Colson.
Sisk was 14 when he committed the crimes in their Elkmont home in September 2019.
Each victim had been shot once in the head except for Colson and Mary, who suffered several gunshot wounds. Mary, Rorrie and Colson were found dead at the scene. John and Grayson were taken to hospitals where both later succumbed to their injuries.
Wise said Tuesday that only two sentences will be considered: life without parole and life with parole after serving 30 years.
Sisk was not eligible for the death penalty since he was a teenager when the crimes took place.
The Elkmont teen first went to trial in late 2022. A mistrial was declared when Mary's cell phone later became available as evidence. The phone had been in FBI custody for about three years and wasn't unlocked until after the initial trial.
In court Tuesday, other family members spoke of how the family suffered a great loss and how they hoped Sisk would suffer for what he has done.