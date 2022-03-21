Match launches new dating app for single parents

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO EARLY FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night to early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 6.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Thursday morning to a crest of 15.5 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.5 feet on 05/17/1968.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO LATE THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening to late Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 17.5 feet early Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts around 45 mph. Some
higher gusts to 50 mph possible in the highest elevations of
northeastern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama and northwest Alabama,
including the following areas, in north central Alabama, Cullman,
Limestone, Madison and Morgan. In northwest Alabama, Colbert,
Franklin AL, Lauderdale and Lawrence.

* WHEN...From 4 PM today through 7 AM on Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flash flooding and the
flooding of rivers, creeks, and streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Ground conditions are saturated from recent heavy rainfall. A
strong storm system will impact the area Tuesday afternoon
and Tuesday night, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall.
Forecast rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher
amounts are possible in the watch area Tuesday afternoon
through Wednesday morning.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Match launches new dating app for single parents

Match on Monday rolled out a new service called Stir that aims to remove some of the barriers around dating as a single parent.

The dating services company said Stir focuses on meeting the specific dating needs of single parents that aren't typically addressed on mainstream dating apps. With the app, single parents can compare their schedules and make sure they're not matching with someone who doesn't have the same free time. The app also lets people match via questions about their personality and values.

Stir's parent company Match Group owns Tinder, Match, Hinge, OKCupid and other dating services.

"​​Every year, we survey and interview singles, and every year, we find the same recurring theme: single parents are having a hard time dating," Dinh Thi Bui, vice president of new verticals at Match Group, told CNN Business. "They felt stigmatized in the dating world, like it is a turn-off to disclose they have children. We also saw that single parents naturally gravitate towards other single parents because they didn't have to explain their constraints as they were in the same stage of life."

Bui added the app was inspired in part by his sister, who has two kids and didn't feel comfortable signing up for a dating service after she heard about the specific challenges single parents face online. Match Group said it conducted its own study, which found most single parents were "ghosted" after a first date on mainstream apps.

"I saw these challenges she faced getting back into the dating world, and I wanted to build a supportive community that catered to single parents like her and make it easier for them to connect without fear of judgment," he said. "[These] members don't have to second guess if it will be an issue to disclose they have kids, or that they might have to cancel a date because they couldn't find a babysitter."

The app, which launched on National Single Parent Day, is available for download via the Apple App Store and Google Play. The service is free to download and message others after you match. A premium membership costs $89.99 for three months and includes "boosting" (promoting your profile in a local area) and "super likes," a way to show someone you're really into them.

The new app is part of Match Group's strategy to continue diversifying its portfolio of dating apps to appeal to more customers. Match Group also continues to roll out new features across its properties, including a new background check tool on Tinder to help people surface red flags about potential dates. In November, the company also outlined its long-term vision for some of its brands, which included plans to launch virtual dating experiences in the "Metaverse."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.