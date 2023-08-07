Massive tree falls on a Decatur family's three cars

A family in Decatur is down three cars after a tree crushed them during Sunday's storm. High winds Sunday knocked a big tree on Logan Nichols' three cars parked in front of his home.
Nichols' mother Marie Moor said, “Over the last ten or fifteen years that tree back there has been dropping some pretty big limbs. We’ve asked the city several times for approval to remove the tree and they sent an inspector out and they say it's not dead enough yet. So they denied the removal.”
The City of Decatur’s Maintenance Department says their records show the last request for inspection of this particular tree was in 2017 and an arborist rated it a 3 in terms of its health.
When somebody requests the city to examine a tree for possible removal, The Decatur Maintenance Department sends a neutral arborist to inspect it. The arborist then rates the health of the tree on a scale from 1-10. Removal is only warranted if the rating is a 7 or above.
For now the Nichols family is relying on their family and friends to take them where they need to go until they can get a car.
Reyna Nichols said, “It's kind of sad because we just bought the cars this year and it's kind of hard because we were already struggling before and we are definitely going to struggle to get where we need to go.”
The family is very grateful nobody was injured when the tree fell.
Marie Moor said, “Nobody was hurt, thank God, you know vehicles are replaceable. A little damage was done to the house and the fence, that can be repaired but we're glad that nobody was actually hurt."