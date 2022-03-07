Massive spike in gas prices has North Alabama drivers worried about how high prices will get

The sharp rise in gas prices has some driver's mouths dropping when they head to the pump, as the average cost in Huntsville has gone up more than 50 cents a gallon in just the last week.
"Wow, I probably need more money," Macie Morgan, a local college student, said.
Morgan says she's spending more to fill up her tank then ever before, which hasn't been easy since she has to commute for school.
"When I first got my car it was probably like $25 to $30 to fill up my tank and now it's, I didn't even fill it up all the way and it's $54, so it's a little crazy," Morgan said.
"It's already like a 25 30-minute drive I can't ride my bike all the way over the mountain and on the interstate so I kind of just have to stick with it."
Morgan isn't the only driver dealing with this. The average price for gas in Huntsville is up to $3.89 a gallon, that's about 74 cents per gallon higher than last month, and more than a $1 higher than this time last year according to Gas Buddy.
AAA believes prices will only continue to shoot up.
"We kind of peaked with our crude oil prices on Wednesday at $114 a barrel, dropped back down a little bit to about $110 since then, but I think that's a good indicator that we're going to see some higher prices in the next couple weeks," said Clay Ingram, AAA spokesperson.
"But how long that'll last is really difficult to say. It really just depends on how long the situation in the Ukraine stays in play and what the results of that are," he said.
Ingram said while gas prices won't be coming down anytime soon, drivers' best bet is to just utilize as many ways as they can to save on gas - which is something Morgan and her friends are already doing.
"We're always like, oh we need to go get more gas before we do this, and then we try to find the cheapest gas station. Then we have a little group chat and we're like oh gas is over here at like the Maysville 4 Way it's like $2 cheaper than it is over here," she said.
As far as how high prices could get, Ingram says he doesn't see them getting over $5 a gallon. But, he does say anything is possible after seeing how high they've shot up in just a week.