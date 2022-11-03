Massive active shooter drill for first responders in the Shoals

Preparing for the worst— first responders in the Shoals spent hours taking part in a massive active shooter drill at Northwest-Shoals Community College.
"It's something that you pray never happens, but at the same time, it's something that you can never be too prepared for," Trent Randolph, Director of Public Relations and Marketing at the college, said.
Tensions were high as first responders put themselves in a real active shooter type of situation.
"Our blood really starts starts pumping a little extra, you get focused in," Randolph said.
There were actually two drills that happened at the same time. That's because the college sits in 2 separate jurisdictions.
"The bevel center is Tuscumbia jurisdiction. The gym is in Muscle Shoals jurisdiction. So, we're going to have to establish a unified command center so that all parties know what the other one is doing so that we can actually make the right decisions as a collective unit," Randolph explained.
More than a hundred students took part in the drill to make it seem more realistic. They were given white cards with a variety of roles from a victim to a loved one.
Among them, Raven Mitchell, who is interested in working in trauma in the future. She says the drill helps students like her get an inside look at what happens in these mass casualty type of scenario.
"I think it will be a big help knowing what to expect coming into the ER with a lot of casualties or just multiple injuries," Mitchell said.
Officers and firefighters were the first to the scene to help victims followed by paramedics shortly after. An Air Evac team even came in to take some of the victims to the hospital, where the drill continued.
There were some hiccups, but the Tuscumbia Police Chief says that's why they practice now to be prepared for the worst.
"We can find our place that we need to improve and improve and resources, so going forward, I think we can do a much better job," Chief Tony Logan said.
Northwest-Shoals Community college says this was the largest active shooter drill they've conducted in nearly 20 years.