Mason Sisk's lawyers claim he wasn't read rights in timely manner, so evidence should be suppressed

Lawyers for the Elkmont teen accused of killing five of his family members in 2019 are now asking a judge to suppress what he said right after his arrest.
Mason Sisk's attorneys claim deputies did not read him any of his rights as a juvenile suspect.
Court documents say Sisk was questioned by deputies while being held in a law enforcement vehicle.
He was then moved to former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely's truck, where he had an unrecorded conversation that led to his transfer to the Limestone County Detention Center, his lawyers claim.
His attorneys say officers never read Sisk his rights before he was taken to the jail for a recorded interview.
Limestone County Sheriff's Office deputies say Sisk confessed to the crime, but it's unclear whether that confession happened before he was taken to jail.
Sisk is scheduled to appear in court next week before his murder trial begins Sept. 12.