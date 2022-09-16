Mason Sisk trial to resume Monday after judge dismisses defense's motion for mistrial

A motion for mistrial in the case against Mason Sisk has been denied by the judge, moments after prosecutors rested their case against the Elkmont teen accused of killing five family members in 2019.
These developments follow three and a half days of testimony in which multiple investigators, forensic experts, family friends and even a former girlfriend took the stand to share their connection to the case.
After the state rested its case Friday afternoon, defense attorneys called for a judgment of acquittal, saying the state had failed to prove Sisk was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. The defense had previously filed a motion for mistrial after the state revealed a cell phone owned by Sisk's stepmother that had been in FBI custody for three years was finally unlocked, partway through the trial.
The judge denied both motions but granted defense attorneys the chance to prepare their case over the weekend. The trial is now set to resume 8:30 a.m. Monday.
The trial so far
The trial centers on the fatal shootings of Sisk's father, stepmother and three younger siblings in 2019. Each was shot once in the head, with Sisk's infant brother shot a second time in the head and his stepmother struck by a bullet that hit her arm before entering her chest.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, prosecutors presented graphic video and autopsy photos of the victims after their deaths. The courtroom also heard from deputies who responded to the scene, the state medical examiner and people who were personally connected to Sisk and the victims.
The testimony topics included possible marital issues between Sisk's father and stepmother, strange behavior from Sisk's father while on vacation shortly before the murders and the father's alleged involvement with drug dealers.
As for Sisk, a former girlfriend spoke Thursday about the physical and verbal abuse he suffered in the home. Sisk's phone and text conversations were also discussed before the jury, including how he called the girlfriend before calling 911 and how his recollection of that night has changed over the years.
His changing stories were also discussed Friday, when jurors got to see the video of Sisk's interrogation. In it, Sisk tells then-Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely that he was playing video games downstairs when he heard five gunshots and went upstairs to see a vehicle leaving his driveway.
After Sisk changed the story to include finding his family shot, Blakely began accusing him of lying. Sisk continued to deny killing his family, and Blakely continued to say he should tell the truth.
Sisk ultimately says he shot them. He says he doesn't remember where the gun came from but gives directions to where it ended up after the murders. He also apologizes for lying.
Evidence and testimony shows Sisk confessed again more than a year later, telling someone he was held at gunpoint by a man in a mask. He told them if he didn't kill his family, the man would kill him.
It was around this time that he also discussed wanting to become a contract assassin.
What's next
The trial is set to resume 8:30 a.m. Monday. Defense attorneys will have an opportunity to present evidence and testimony supporting their case.
After the defense team rests, jurors will be asked to deliberate and determine whether everything they have seen warrants a verdict of guilty or not guilty.
Sisk is currently facing four counts of capital murder. He cannot be sentenced to death because he was only 14 years old when the crimes occurred, though he can be sentenced to up to life in prison with a chance for parole after 30 years served.
Find all of WAAY 31's coverage from this case here.