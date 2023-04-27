Mason Sisk found guilty in murders of 5 family members

Mason Sisk is guilty of murdering members of his family.
That’s the verdict from a Limestone County jury after a nine-day retrial of the Elkmont teen. Deliberations began early Thursday afternoon.
Sisk was charged with murdering his 38-year-old father, John Wayne Sisk; 35-year-old stepmother, Mary Sisk; 6-year-old brother, Grayson; 4-year-old sister Aurora, also known as "Rorrie"; and 6-month-old brother, Colson, in their Elkmont home in September 2019.
Each had been shot once in the head except for Colson and Mary, who suffered several gunshot wounds. Mary, Rorrie and Colson were found dead. John was taken to Huntsville Hospital and Grayon was taken to Children's Hospital in Birmingham. They both died in the hospitals.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 24.
Mason Sisk faces life in prison as he cannot be sentenced to death since he was a teenager when the crimes took place.
He first went on trial in late 2022. A mistrial was declared after Mary's cell phone that had been in FBI custody for about three years but wasn't unlocked until after the trial was underway became available as evidence.
