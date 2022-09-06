Mason Sisk attorneys: Limestone County District Attorney’s office withholding evidence

Attorneys for an accused teenage mass murderer want more evidence kept out of his trial.
Mason Sisk’s attorneys filed three motions on Tuesday. All three accuse the Limestone County District Attorney's Office of failing to give them access to evidence in a timely manner.
Those claims deal with medical records, the coroner's report, certain body camera footage and new autopsy photos.
Sisk is going on trial next week for the murders of his father, stepmother and three siblings. They were killed in September 2019 in Elkmont when Sisk was 15 years old.
The teenager's attorneys say they filed a motion in February seeking all discovery items to prepare for trial.
Tuesday's court filings say the judge issued orders in February and again in March for prosecutors to comply.
Despite those orders, some of the records were sent to defense attorneys as recently as this past Saturday.
The motions filed Tuesday seek to have the judge rule the district attorney failed to comply with orders and prohibit the use of those records at trial.
Judge Chadwick Wise said he plans to rule on these motions during a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing.
In regard to an outstanding motion attempting to keep Sisk’s statements to law enforcement officials out of his murder trial, Wise said he expects to rule on that prior to 9 a.m. Thursday.