Mason Sisk attorneys claim Limestone County DA withholding evidence; state says that's not true

Attorneys for an accused teenage mass murderer want more evidence kept out of his trial.
Mason Sisk’s attorneys filed three motions on Tuesday. All three accuse the Limestone County District Attorney's Office of failing to give them access to evidence in a timely manner.
Those claims deal with medical records, the coroner's report, certain body camera footage and new autopsy photos.
Sisk is going on trial next week for the murders of his father, stepmother and three siblings. They were killed in September 2019 in Elkmont when Sisk was 15 years old.
The teenager's attorneys say they filed a motion in February seeking all discovery items to prepare for trial.
Tuesday's court filings say the judge issued orders in February and again in March for prosecutors to comply.
Despite those orders, some of the records were sent to defense attorneys as recently as this past Saturday.
The motions filed Tuesday seek to have the judge rule the district attorney failed to comply with orders and prohibit the use of those records at trial.
On Tuesday afternoon, Limestone County District Attorney Brian C.T. Jones filed three motions in response saying there wasn't a delay in providing any evidence.
According to court documents, the state has not violated or failed to comply with the judges' order, saying some of the records were "not in the possession, custody, or control of the state prior to those records being obtained via a subpoena."
The state says the documents were all delivered either on the same day or shortly after the state received them.
Thus, the state says there is "no discovery violation since the records were produced prior to trial."
Judge Chadwick Wise said he plans to rule on these motions during a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing.
In regard to an outstanding motion attempting to keep Sisk’s statements to law enforcement officials out of his murder trial, Wise said he expects to rule on that prior to 9 a.m. Thursday.