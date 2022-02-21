Maryland woman earns degree in medical cannabis after treatment dramatically helped her autistic son

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ian Wright was born severely autistic. By the time he was 25, he was on 15 medications and almost catatonic, his mom Michelle Wright said. She said medical cannabis changed Ian's and his family’s lives.
Michelle is so convinced of the medicinal benefits of cannabis, she earned a Master of Science in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics at the University of Maryland, Baltimore. It’s the first program of its kind in the country.
Ian, 29, needs 24/7 care. But spend time with Ian, and you'll see he enjoys life, listening to music, taking walks and cooking with his mom.
Michelle said this wasn’t always the case.
In his early 20s, Ian began rapidly declining. Doctors prescribed anti-seizure, antidepressant and anti-psychotic drugs, which he took multiple times a day.
“He was becoming much more self-injurious,” Michelle said. “He would harm himself. He would bang his head until he bled. We had to buy helmets. Sitting in a corner all day, crying, screaming, banging their head. Unable to communicate with you, unable to be touched.”
In 2014, Maryland legalized medical cannabis. Desperate to help her son, Michelle began researching its benefits, ultimately discovering the particular plants that contain chemicals that help Ian.
Today, she carefully selects, grinds and heats the plant, then puts it in a pill form that Ian takes four times a day.
“He would not be here without it,” Michelle said. “I do not believe he would be here without it. He was that ill.”
Cannabis and one anti-psychotic once a day is all Ian takes now.
His transformation prompted Michelle to apply to the first master’s degree program in medical cannabis ever offered, and after two years of intensive study, she and 129 other students earned their degrees last spring.
Dr. Leah Sera runs the master’s program. She believes her students, who come from all over the world and from the medical, business and research professions, will lead the way in the growing cannabis industry.
“We know that our students are trail-blazers," Sera said. "We teach about how it works in the body; we teach about the benefits. We teach about the risks and potential side effects as well. We really try and make this a balanced, science-driven educational program.”
So what are the risks? Cannabis is psychoactive, so it can get people "high."
Among the benefits are that the plant contains thousands of chemical components, (including THC and CBD) and there’s evidence humans have utilized cannabis for centuries.
“Seizures is one condition (for which) we actually do have a rather solid body of evidence for CBD oil,” Sera said. “And there are other conditions, things like chronic pain, muscle spasms, chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.”
Michelle said whatever challenges her son, he is operating at a better level than he ever has.
“He’s gained about 20 pounds back,” Michelle said. “He talks more. He does not have to wear a helmet all day long. He doesn’t have facial tics anymore. But he can also communicate with me. He will let me hold his hand now.”
“I’m not trying to cure the autism out of my son,” she said. “I’m trying to let him be his best self.”