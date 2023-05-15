Martha Stewart lands 'historic' Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jackson
and central Madison Counties through 415 PM CDT...

At 333 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles northwest of Skyline, or 16 miles east of Moores Mill, moving
south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Scottsboro, Moores Mill, Redstone Arsenal,
Skyline, Gurley, Woodville, New Market, Pleasant Groves and Paint
Rock.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Martha Stewart, here at an event in 2022, is featured on the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

 Andrew Kelly/Reuters/File

Martha Stewart is among the cover models for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The lifestyle businesswoman, 81, is the oldest swimsuit model the magazine has featured, calling the fact "historic."

"I like that picture," Stewart said of her cover shot as she revealed it on Monday's "Today" show.

Stewart posed in the Dominican Republic for the shoot and appears in a total of ten looks.

"When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, 'Oh, that's pretty good, I'm going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated,'" Stewart said, adding, "And I don't think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic."

In a tweet, Sports Illustrated called the cover "epic."

"When we said this year was going to be epic, we meant it," SI tweeted.

Stewart's career began as a model at age 15, before she worked as a Wall Street stockbroker and later started a catering business, which grew into a lifestyle media company.

Stewart's more recent modeling with social media selfies have gained praise, particularly an image she shared of herself in a pool in 2020.

The-CNN-Wire

