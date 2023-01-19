Marshall Space Flight Center supports plans to remove I-65 rocket: 'The damage is too significant'

NASA and the Marshall Space Flight Center are well aware that the towering Saturn IB rocket near the Alabama state line has served as a beacon for travelers entering the state on Interstate 65.
They're also aware that the rocket wasn't meant to withstand 40 years of continuous exposure to the elements, which is why MSFC supports plans to remove it from the I-65 welcome center.
"The support structure has deteriorated over the years, the damage is too significant to repair, and (it) could potentially pose a structural safety issue if left in place," MSFC said in a statement Thursday.
The Saturn IB is on loan to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, part of ongoing efforts from organizations like NASA and MSFC to honor and preserve NASA history as much as possible.
The center is now partnering with the state and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in support of the rocket's safe removal, adding officials are looking forward to what may take its place in the future.
