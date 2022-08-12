Marshall Space Flight Center looking forward to Artemis I Launch and future missions

T-minus 17 days until we witness history as Artemis I heads to the Moon!
It is the next giant leap for mankind, and, of course, the Rocket City is playing a major role in that mission.
The Marshall Space Flight Center is in charge of the rocket. Everything from the design, development, testing, and manufacturing.
The SLS rocket is the most powerful rocket ever built! It stands at over 300 feet tall and will carry the Orion spacecraft to the Moon.
Right now, crews are coming up with worst-case scenarios and making sure everything is ready to go. That way, when launch day does come they can just sit back and relax.
"You don't want to have to think during the mission. I say that, and people say 'Really?' I'm like, 'No!' You want to have already thought about everything and execute. You know, my job is to execute this mission with the design, that we've certified to, partner with the other programs in our execution during countdown, and launch and then successfully hand over Orion to a specific place and time, and space," David Beaman who manages the systems integration for SLS program, said.
An accomplishment we first achieved more than 50 years ago. So, why has it taken so long to go back?
To put it simply, we just weren't ready for an extended time on the Moon back in the 60s and 70s.
When we first landed on the Moon, we didn't have the capability to actually stay there. We also didn't know how to live in space, but now we do thanks to the International Space Station.
It has taught us valuable lessons like how to live in micro-gravity and the effects it has on the human body.
Other countries like China are also looking to go back to the Moon sparking a new space race that Marshall Space Flight Center Director Jody Singer says they're prepared to win.
"We want to be the leaders. We want to continue to lead in space, so I think there is still that pressure to continue to be a nation that leads," Singer said. "I think our pride in being able to return back to the Moon where we haven't been in over 50 years is an accomplishment, and Artemis I is the first start of that. Then, the next flight will have humans on it, and then from there, it'll be the first woman and the next person of color on the Moon. There's a lot that we're doing! A lot of change, but it's so fun and so exciting. I know our team has worked really hard to get there."
Now, the ultimate goal is something bigger—Mars. Even before we first stepped on the Moon, the dream was to go to the Red Planet.
It was actually the focus for Wernher von Braun when he was working on the Apollo missions, which first landed Americans on the Moon.
However, he knew there were some things that needed to be done before we got to Mars. That includes creating a space station like the ISS and the soon the come Gateway, which will orbit the Moon.
Von Braun also envisioned a world where people live and work in space, and can actually go there relatively cheaply before we headed to Mars. While we aren't there yet, private companies have started taking space tourists to the edge of space and even to the International Space Station.
It's some of these achievements that make those working on the Artemis mission believe we are ready for our next giant leap to the Moon, Mars, and even beyond.
"There's a human spirit that says we need to explore. It's just in our blood. The next available planet for a real planet for us to explore is Mars. It's the next step—Mars, maybe it's not the end either. I'm a firm believer that humans will always be reaching further and further out and exploring and space is the next exploration ground,"
SLS consultant Garry Lyles said.
This great journey all starts in just over 2 weeks on Monday, August 29 when Artemis I lifts off on an uncrewed test flight to the Moon and back. Team members at Marshall Space Flight Center say they are absolutely ready and confident for launch.
WAAY 31 will be at the launch and bring you complete coverage of that historic event along with a special report on the Artemis missions, Huntsville's role in it, and what it means to be returning to the Moon after 50 years. We hope you’ll join us for “The Next Giant Leap.”