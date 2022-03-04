Marshall Space Flight Center gears up to return astronauts to the moon

Returning astronauts to the moon is a mission with deep roots in Huntsville.
The Marshall Space Flight Center says it is ready to return humans to the moon as the completion of Artemis l project approaches.
In addition to returning humans to the moon, this is also the first step of sending the first woman and next person of color to the moon which is targeted for an Artemis 3 launch.
Before Artemis 3 approaches, the first step is to get past Artemis l, which will be an un-crewed mission to test the performance of the rocket.
The majority of the space launch system was designed in the Rocket City.
Jody Singer, Marshall Space Flight Center director, says the tremendous team is making the next step in America’s expanding space exploration possible.
"Everything that we do is because we have a team of skilled, diverse workforce that makes a huge difference of bringing the best solutions, working together with multiple partners and I'll tell you, the team and dedication is just over the top," said Singer.