Marshall County woman gives kidney to stranger to save her friend's life

Grant's Kate Duncan Smith High School library holds all the classics, plus a tale of love and selflessness never before told.
Charlene Pace worked as the school's librarian for 38 years, and she's proud of the relationships she has forged with students — many of whom she still keeps in touch with.
In 2016, when Pace learned her kidneys were failing and she needed a transplant to survive, she shared the news on Facebook.
Former student Jami Bellar saw the post and knew she had to help her former librarian.
Bellar secretly went to UAB Hospital in Birmingham to get tested to see if she was a match for Pace. She wasn't.
But she was a health donor for somebody, and when Bellar learned of something called the Cross-Match program, she signed up. It meant she would donate a kidney to a stranger to ensure Pace's name moved near the top of the list of people awaiting kidneys.
In 2018, in the same operating room, Bellar gave a kidney to one woman, while another woman gave a kidney to Pace.
Pace is now living a healthy, happy life without daily dialysis.
Bellar said becoming a kidney donor changed her life for the better.
Both women hope their story will inspire more people to consider becoming organ donors.