Marshall County to release new information on cold case involving victim without head, hands, feet

This week, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office will be releasing new information on the county's oldest cold case.
It's a very gruesome and horrific case where decades passed without the victim being identified.
WAAY 31 exclusively spoke with the former chief investigator who spent two decades on this case.
Since 1997, investigators have been working to identify a man whose body was found near a creek in Ruth.
The problem is - when the body was found, his hands, head and feet were all missing. All key parts of identifying a body.
The image of what they believe the man looks like was created by Snapshot, a company the sheriff's office partnered with. They created this image using DNA from the remains of the body.
Keith Wilson, the former chief investigator, says part of why this case has remained cold is due to the fact that there was never a missing persons report filed with any of the features listed.
The findings were able to determine face shape, skin and hair color, but the limitations do not take into account facial hair, drug use, aging and more.
After working on this case for two decades, Wilson shared what stood out the most about this cold case.
“We actually never had any clear witnesses to the case. We had some people who came forward that were in the area, but we could never be sure that what they witnessed was actually pertaining to the case. They just seen some people in the area at the time," said Wilson.
Sheriff Phil Sims says they will host a press conference on this investigation at 2 p.m. May 24. We will stream that for you live on our website and on our WAAY 31 app.