Marshall County Sheriff's Office warns parents after synthetic THC-O reported in schools

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says an item being sold at a few stores in the county that will get someone high has been spotted in a few schools recently.

The items contain THC-O, a synthetic analog compound derived from federally legal hemp plants. According to the sheriff's office, it is not currently a controlled substance and doesn't contain THC like marijuana, but it can produce a similar high once ingested.

The sheriff's office said it has received reports of items with THC-O in schools recently, but did not specify which ones. Law enforcement encourages parents and teachers to talk to students.

Meanwhile, the sheriff's office said it will be reaching out to lawmakers to try to ensure the product doesn't get into the hands of any more students in Alabama.

