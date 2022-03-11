Marshall County Sheriff's Office identifies man who died after leaping from patrol car

A death investigation is underway after a man broke free and leaped from a Marshall County Sheriff's Office patrol unit.
The man had been taken into custody early Friday morning following a short car chase which ended on Teal Road in Albertville.
The sheriff's office has identified the man as Christopher Allen Gore, 48, of Albertville.
A sheriff's spokesman said Gore was able to break free in the area of Pleasant Grove Road and Highway 431 while being taken to the Marshall County jail.
Medics rushed him to the Marshall Medical Center North, where he died.
The case has been turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation.