Marshall County Sheriff's Office announces death of chief deputy Steve Guthrie

Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office has died due to medical complications that began about two weeks ago.
The sheriff's office confirmed the death Wednesday night.
Guthrie had been admitted to the hospital Oct. 22 and was awaiting surgery when he took a turn for the worse, according to social media updates from his family.
Community members held prayer vigils and area businesses displayed their support on signs throughout Marshall County. The sheriff's office asked that everyone continue to keep Guthrie's family in their prayers.