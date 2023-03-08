Marshall County sheriff wants to build new jail after $10 million renovation project

The Marshall County sheriff wants to build a brand-new jail after finishing up a $10 million renovation project at the current facility.
"It's like peeling an onion layer back. We find a bad spot. We got to cut it out. Next thing you know, you got to buy another onion," Sheriff Phil Sims said.
He said the money that went toward renovations at the current jail would be wasted if nothing is done to address overcrowding.
Right now, there are more than 300 inmates in a jail that was built to hold 196, and Sims expects the inmate population to grow by at least 10% in the next few years.
"I don't see it getting any better, because our population is growing in Marshall County. Our tourism is growing. Crimes will come with it. We have to deal with it," Sims said.
That's why he's proposing a new 250-bed jail behind the current jail, where the old warehouses currently stand.
While the Marshall County Commission agrees something needs to be done about the overcrowding, they are hesitant to approve the brand-new jail.
"We cannot afford a 250-bed jail right now. I don't know if we can afford a 100-bed jail right now. We had to go into our general fund this year to balance our budget," Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said.
Other commissioners voiced their concerns about going forward with the proposal after they already gave the jail extra millions for renovations, which basically gutted the current jail out. Crews installed new cell doors, windows, tables, HVAC unit and more security cameras inside, just to name a few things.
However, the sheriff argued the Covid-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and unexpected problems were the reason behind the higher cost for renovations.
"None of us in this room knew what was behind the walls until we pulled them open because of years of neglect. That's not my fault! That's not your fault or my fault," he said.
The sheriff warned that the commission will have a bigger issue on their hands if something isn't done.
"How are you going to pay a lawsuit if you lose it?" Sims asked. "I'm looking down the road. I'm not looking into present day and then worrying about it tomorrow."
The Marshall County Commission did approve the sheriff's request to start the design process, which would give them a better estimate of how big the jail needs to be and the related costs. That process is expected to take up to a year.
Right now, the commission's chairman estimates a new jail would cost $25-30 million. Sims is considering whether to house federal inmates at the jail to try to bring in some money and help pay for the costs, but that is still under discussion.