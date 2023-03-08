Marshall County Sheriff wants to build new jail after $10 million jail renovation project

The Marshall County Sheriff wants to build a brand new jail after finishing up a $10 million renovation project at the jail.
"It's like peeling an onion layer back. We find a bad spot. We got to cut it out. Next thing you know, you got to buy another onion," Sheriff Phil Sims said.
He says the money that went towards renovations at the current jail would go to waste unless they address overcrowding.
Right now, there are more than 300 inmates in a jail that was built to hold 196, but he expects the inmate population to grow by at least 10% in the next few years.
"I don't see it getting any better because our population is growing in Marshall County. Our tourism is growing. Crimes will come with it. We have to deal with it," Sheriff Sims said.
That's why he's proposing to build a new 250 bed jail behind the current jail, where the old warehouses currently stand.
While the Marshall County Commission agrees something needs to be done about the overcrowding, they are hesitant to approve the brand new jail.
"We cannot afford a 250 bed jail right now. I don't know if we can afford a 100 bed jail right now. We had to go into our general fund this year to balance our budget," Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said.
Other commissioners voiced their concerns after they already gave the jail extra millions for renovations, which basically gutted the current jail out. Crews installed new cell doors, windows, tables, HVAC unit and added more security cameras inside just to name a few things.
However, the sheriff argued COVID, supply chain issues and unexpected problems were the reason behind the higher cost for renovations.
"None of us in this room knew what was behind the walls until we pulled them open because of years of neglect. That's not my fault! That's not your fault or my fault," Sheriff Sims said.
The sheriff warns the commission will have a bigger issue on their hands if something isn't done.
"How are you going to pay a lawsuit if you lose it?" Sheriff Sims asked. "I'm looking down the road. I'm not looking into present day and then worry about it tomorrow how we are going to fix it again."
The Marshall County Commission did approve the sheriff's request to start of the design process, which would give them a better estimate of how big the jail needs to be and the costs. That process is expected to take up to a year.
Right now, the commission chairman estimates a new jail would cost between $25-30 million dollars. Sheriff Sims is considering possibly housing federal inmates at the jail to try to bring in some money to help pay for the costs, but that is still under discussion.