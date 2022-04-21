Marshall County Sheriff’s Office: Woman jailed after fighting her grandmother, biting at deputies

A Grant woman is in jail after authorities say she got in a fight with her grandmother and then tried to bite them.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Grant Police Department responded to a call on Starnes Loop Road in Grant on Wednesday.
Upon arrival, law enforcement said they learned Andi Daniel Wichmann, 39, had been in a confrontation with her 78-year-old grandmother.
The sheriff’s office said Wichmann threw furniture into the front yard and urinated on the front steps before officials arrived.
After she was put in handcuffs, the sheriff’s office said Wichmann tried to bite deputies.
Wichmann was charged with domestic violence, elder abuse and neglect.
She’s being held in the Marshall County Jail. Bond is set at $13,000.